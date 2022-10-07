Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization.

K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close.

The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on the final play of the game. Russell Wilson failed to locate him — instead trying to force a pass into a tightly-covered Courtland Sutton.

Hamler took off his helmet and slammed it on the turf in the back of the endzone in frustration.

"I could have walked in,” Hamler said after the game, per NFL Network insider James Palmer.

This was far from the only mistake for Wilson on Thursday night.

The first-year Broncos quarterback finished the game with 274 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions — one of which came at a costly juncture at the end of regulation. He was also sacked four times.

Hamler was targeted just twice during last night's game.