Broncos Wide Receiver Has 1 Main Goal This Season

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos pulled off one of the biggest trades of the past decade, acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. And his presence has one Broncos wide receiver excited for this season.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, wide receiver Tim Patrick declared that it's "Super Bowl or bust" for the Broncos this year. He said that Wilson's presence and the team's attitude will help them win it.

“It helps because, like you guys know, the offense is difficult. And just the regular routine practice is not going to be enough for us to get it down pat,” Patrick said. “So, we have to do things on our own so we can get it because we don’t want to be one of those teams to make excuses — new coach, new quarterback, new offense, and we don’t get going until the end of the year.

“We want to come out the gate firing on all cylinders because it’s Super Bowl or bust this year.”

The Denver Broncos have struggled in a big way over the past five years. Since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have just one winning season.

Denver have gone just 30-51 since 2017, hiring and firing two coaches over the last five years.

But with the team they've assembled - led by Russell Wilson - it looks like Denver's fortunes could change this year.

