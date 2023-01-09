Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year.

Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that he has every confidence Wilson will be a Pro Bowl and All-Pro-caliber player for them in 2023.

"There's nothing in my body that questions if he's going to be able to come back and be All-Pro and a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback next year for us," Sutton said.

Wilson is coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He went 4-11 as a starter and threw for just 16 touchdowns while completing 60.5-percent of his passes.

The Denver Broncos made head coach Nathaniel Hackett the scapegoat for the season, firing the first-year head coach after 15 games. Now the team is looking for a new head coach but will probably be going for someone with a little more experience this time.

The Broncos are married to Russell Wilson for at least a few more years due to the massive contract extension they gave him last year. So he's going to have to be a part of the solution at some point.

Will Wilson regain his status as a Pro Bowl and All-Pro quarterback in 2023?