Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday.

According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday.

Hamler has played in six games so far this season, totaling seven receptions for 165 yards and no touchdowns. This comes after he missed most of last season after only finishing with five receptions for 74 yards and no touchdowns.

This means that Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton will see the bulk of the targets while other receivers such as Kendall Hinton and Montrell Washington will see larger roles.

The Broncos will try and get to 4-5 after they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, 21-17.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.