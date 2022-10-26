Broncos Wideout Has 3-Word Reaction To Russell Wilson News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

A member of the Broncos receiving corps confirmed the funny Russell Wilson story on Wednesday.

According to several reports, Wilson spent four hours working out and rehabbing his injured hamstring on Denver's flight to London. With Russ saying he did high knees in the aisle as his teammates slept.

Third-year wideout KJ Hamler slid in the replies with a, "No BS lol."

Hamler's tweet got a bunch of reaction.

"I 'lol' to mask the pain," one user commented.

"Did you tell him to chill?" another asked.

"They hate this guy so much oh my god."

"Honestly if I was in that plane he’d b landing on IR," a fan laughed.

"This is so funny."

"KJ Hamler hates this man," a fan cried.

"If I’m trying to sleep in the aisle seat and you bump me because you’re doing high knees all over the damn plane, we are throwing hands. No other option."

If you're a teammate, how are you feeling about this?