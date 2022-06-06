Broncos' Winning Bid Reportedly In: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

It looks like the Denver Broncos have found their new owner.

According to Forbes, "Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bidding for the Denver Broncos at about $4.5 billion, ... The winning bid is expected to be announced as early as this month."

The NFL world reacted to Walton's reported purchase of the team on Twitter.

"Walmart guy. And yet prices will be as high as they’ve ever been," replied Andy Juett.

"Tickets will sell for $64.88 with one register open in the entire stadium..." joked an Avalanche podcast.

"One of the most poorly-managed, dramatic and drawn out ownership transitions is finally on the home stretch," tweeted an ESPN Denver radio host. "Wow."

"Wait until the Broncos start paying Great Value brand prices for top free agents," said Josh Vitale. "They'll be unstoppable."

"Walton has been favorite since became clear he was serious about owning Broncos. Bids are due today. Walton family has purchased land/homes in Denver area recently, heightening speculation that, as the favorite, Rob Walton would win big. Trust must take highest bid," commented Denver 7's Troy Renck.

If Forbes' report holds true, Walton will have beat out a number of notable suitors, including media tycoon Byron Allen