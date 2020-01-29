Video: Awesome Alley-Oop Dunk By Bronny James Is Going Viral

LeBron James was in attendance for Bronny James’ high school game on Tuesday evening. He was treated to quite a performance.

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, who comes off the bench for Sierra Canyon, threw down an incredible alley-oop dunk.

Bronny James, a freshman at the California high school, caught an inbounds pass mid-air and threw down the sweet dunk in the third quarter.

The play brought LeBron out of his seat:

This Bronny alley-oop got LeBron on his feet 👏 pic.twitter.com/WY94MjGaDJ — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

Sierra Canyon went on to win the game over Campbell Hall, 83-57, to improve to 21-3 on the season. The California high school is one of the top teams in the country.

LeBron was able to attend the game after Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game was postponed due to the tragic Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.

LeBron and Bronny share a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i0vYDJs1Cn — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2020

LeBron and the rest of the basketball world has been heartbroken in the wake of the tragic accident.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!” James wrote on Instagram.

The Lakers will return to action on Friday night against the Blazers at Staples Center.