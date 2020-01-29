The Spun

Video: Awesome Alley-Oop Dunk By Bronny James Is Going Viral

LeBron James Jr. throws down an awesome dunk.

LeBron James was in attendance for Bronny James’ high school game on Tuesday evening. He was treated to quite a performance.

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star, who comes off the bench for Sierra Canyon, threw down an incredible alley-oop dunk.

Bronny James, a freshman at the California high school, caught an inbounds pass mid-air and threw down the sweet dunk in the third quarter.

The play brought LeBron out of his seat:

Sierra Canyon went on to win the game over Campbell Hall, 83-57, to improve to 21-3 on the season. The California high school is one of the top teams in the country.

LeBron was able to attend the game after Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game was postponed due to the tragic Kobe Bryant helicopter crash.

LeBron and the rest of the basketball world has been heartbroken in the wake of the tragic accident.

“I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!” James wrote on Instagram.

The Lakers will return to action on Friday night against the Blazers at Staples Center.


