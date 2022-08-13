Bronny James Being "Pursued" By 5 College Basketball Programs

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James is expected to enter his name when the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around.

Earlier in the week, a report fromJoe Vardon of The Athletic suggested a gap year spent in Australia's NBL is on the table. However, the latest report from ESPN suggests he'll play in college instead.

Here's more from ESPN:

Although it's still relatively early in the recruiting process, there is a strong feeling he will take the college route as opposed to the G League Ignite or other developmental leagues. He is being pursued by the likes of UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

James is currently the No. 39 ranked player in ESPN's high school basketball rankings and the No. 43 overall player in 247Sports' rankings.

Needless to say, he's expected to be a prized recruit for many college basketball programs.