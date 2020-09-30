Bronny James’ Class Of 2023 Recruiting Ranking Announced

Bronny James is arguably the most-popular high school basketball player in the country. That is of course due to the fact that his dad is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron.

But it’s not just all hype with the high school sophomore. The son of the NBA legend has some serious game of his own.

In fact, Bronny James is considered to be one of the top players in his high school class. 247Sports recently revealed their official recruiting ranking for Bronny James. He comes in at No. 30 overall in the class of 2023.

It's a big rankings day at @247Sports: The initial Top 50 for 2023, featuring names like DaJuan Wagner Jr., Mikey Williams and Bronny Jameshttps://t.co/KylnoInlVA pic.twitter.com/1IEopRO95Z — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 30, 2020

Bronny James is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound combo guard out of Sierra Canyon in California. He’s originally from Cleveland, Ohio.

Kentucky and Duke are considered the favorites in his recruitment, though it’s extremely early.

Here’s more on his game, from 247Sports:

The son of LeBron James, Bronny debuts at No. 30 in our initial ranking, which shows that he has the potential to be an excellent player down the line. Already James can really score the ball. While he came off the bench for a loaded Sierra Canyon squad as a freshman, he has been a consistent producer in travel basketball and shows good athleticism, a decent ability to make shots from deep, and also a willingness to get into the lane and attack. He is a willing passer and is actually very gifted in that area, though he definitely has a scorer’s mentality. James is currently around 6-foot-2, so physical growth could definitely still happen. If he continues to grow physically and mature as a player in terms of shot selection and decision making, the chance is there for him to definitely rise to five-star status.

Bronny’s recruitment will be fascinating – if there is a recruitment, that is. It’s possible that by 2023, high school players will be allowed to go straight from high school to the NBA. Could Bronny do what his dad did and skip college for the pros? He won’t be considered as big of a prospect, but it’s possible.