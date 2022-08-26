Bronny James "Eyeing" Visit To Ohio State: College Basketball World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon Trailblazers looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnehaha Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

It remains unclear whether LeBron "Bronny" James Jr. will go to college or go pro after high school. But if he is interested in college hoops, he appears to have a major program on his radar.

According to On3 Sports, Bronny James is "eyeing" a visit to Ohio State. Per the report, this visit might take place next weekend during the big Ohio State-Notre Dame football game.

But the report makes it clear that this visit is not "set in stone." The fact that Ohio State have not even offered Bronny a scholarship yet might also be a factor.

That being said, Bronny has the potential to be one of the most hyped college athletes of all-time. Whether he has the skills to be an elite player or not, his brand alone could be worth millions as a college player.

"It only makes sense. Good fit too," one fan said.

Another fan wrote, "Not really surprised."

247Sports rates Bronny James as a four-star prospect and the No. 40 player in the class of 2023. He is the No. 11 combo guard in the country and the No. 11 prospect from the state of California.

It's also believed that LeBron James intends to keep playing in the NBA long enough to play on the same team as Bronny.

We're only about a year away from finding out for sure what Bronny intends to do with his basketball career.

Will Bronny James take his talents to Ohio State?