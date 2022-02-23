Bronny James Gets Compared To 3 Current NBA Players

LeBron James has been very clear that he wants to play his final NBA season with his son. But how exactly do Bronny James’ skills stack up? And what is his NBA potential?

The 17-year-old is currently ranked around 30th in his class. But Bronny still has a year left of high school, and potentially a year in college or the G-League to develop before he’s eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report‘s Jonathan Wasserman published his full NBA scouting report for Bronny. And likened the 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior to three current players in the league.

De’Anthony Melton

Coming out of USC, Melton was seen as a small two-guard with impressive physical gifts and a good deal of defensive potential. Given the Grizzlie’s guard’s vision and penchant for finding the open man in transition; Melton serves as a pretty good comp if Bronny doesn’t grow past his current frame.

Ayo Dosunmu

Dosunmu starred at Illinois and was a finalist for the Wooden Award in his junior season behind some elite production. Ball-handling, passing ability and shooting are what helped separate the 6-foot-5 guard playing for the Illini. But some scouts felt he lacked elite-level NBA athleticism going into the draft. Bronny’s basketball IQ and shooting potential compare favorably to the former Big Ten basketball standout.

Lonzo Ball

Seen as the ceiling for Bronny (as far as Wasserman is concerned), Lonzo Ball is a big guard and very good floor general at the NBA level. Now that he’s fixed his shot he can really unlock more of that potential we saw coming out of UCLA. Given Bronny’s athleticism, skillset, A+ intangibles and potential as a defender, Zo is player that comes to mind if Bronny grows to be 6-foot-6 plus.