New Photo Of Bronny James At The Gym Is Going Viral

Bronny James appears to have added a lot of muscle between his freshman and sophomore year of high school.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James worked out with his dad at the gym today. They posed for a photo following the workout.

NBA fans are pretty impressed with Bronny James’ new size.

Check it out:

They say it’s not work if you love it. (📸: @graydientLA) pic.twitter.com/0qVHsOyZrX — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 26, 2020

“Bron genes got Bronny looking 23 at 17 I’m crying,” one fan wrote.

“Bronny just told the genes to kick in one night bruh,” another fan added.

“Bronny 16 and already better than Danny Green,” one fan joked.

Bronny James is a 6-foot-2 (?), 165-pound (?) combo guard in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He’s a five-star prospect and the No. 19 overall player in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

A surprising school has been listed as the favorite to land Bronny, though his recruitment is pretty wide open. There’a also a chance that Bronny could go straight from high school to the NBA.

“You want to ask me what is the greatest achievement of my life,” James said in a 2018 interview with UNINTERRUPTED. “If I’m on the same court as my son in the NBA. That would be No. 1 in my lifetime as an NBA player. I’ve thought about it because my son is about to be 14, and he might be able to get in there a little earlier.”

Based on this latest photo, Bronny appears to be well on his way.