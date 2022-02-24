Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022.

“It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to the fam 🔥 ,” PSD underwear announced on Instagram.

Bronny James isn’t the only notable athlete with PSD. He joins athletes like Deebo Samuel, Ja Morant and Jimmy Butler.

LeBron is thrilled for his son.

“Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny collection that’s coming with @PSDunderwear??!!! Well I know I am!! Need those ASAP son! Thank you in advance. Lol. Congrats Young 🤴🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾,” LeBron said on Twitter.

Take a look.

Yessir!!!! Who’s ready for the Bronny collection that’s coming with @PSDunderwear??!!! Well I know I am!! Need those ASAP son! Thank you in advance. Lol. Congrats Young 🤴🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qf9mi8tA69 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2022

The next step for Bronny will be getting with PSD’s design team to create his signature line. It’s expected to be created at some point this year.

As Bronny gets going on endorsement deals, LeBron is already thinking about the end of his basketball career. He admitted last weekend he wants to play his final year with his son.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”