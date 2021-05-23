The Spun

Report: New Injury Update For Bronny James

LeBron James' oldest son Bronny James during a game for Sierra Canyon in Ohio.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron 'Bronny' James Jr. #0 of Sierra Canyon High School looks on during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny James has been out for a couple of months, recovering from a serious knee injury suffered earlier in the year. However, he could reportedly be ready to make his return.

The oldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly suffered a serious basketball injury back in February.

Bronny James, a four-star prospect, reportedly suffered a potentially season-ending meniscus injury. Thankfully, the Sierra Canyon product was expected to make a full recovery.

The four-star recruit appears to have done just that. A Tik Tok post by WhosNextHS has indicated that Bronny James has been cleared for basketball activities.

Max Preps had more on Bronny James and his team:

Sierra Canyon, which had won two straight California Interscholastic Federation Open Division championships before the pandemic ended its 2019-20 season one game short of a possible third consecutive crown, will open the Southern Section playoffs next week.

A text Friday morning to Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier to confirm James’ health status or his plans to play for the Trailblazers was not immediately returned. Sierra Canyon (10-0) is expected to be a top seed in the Open Division, which begins May 28.

If it advances, Sierra Canyon would play in the Southern Regional, which takes place June 15-19. For a second straight year, there will be no CIF state basketball championships.

Bronny James is ranked the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.


