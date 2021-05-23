Bronny James has been out for a couple of months, recovering from a serious knee injury suffered earlier in the year. However, he could reportedly be ready to make his return.

The oldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star reportedly suffered a serious basketball injury back in February.

Bronny James, a four-star prospect, reportedly suffered a potentially season-ending meniscus injury. Thankfully, the Sierra Canyon product was expected to make a full recovery.

The four-star recruit appears to have done just that. A Tik Tok post by WhosNextHS has indicated that Bronny James has been cleared for basketball activities.

3 days. 135 teams. 232 games. ‼️ And in case you missed it, Bronny James was in the building for @OTRHoops Rocky Top Invitational. He may not have been playing, but we still got to see a little action 👀 pic.twitter.com/da8gJScZQ7 — RockyTopSportsWorld (@RockyTopSports1) May 17, 2021

Max Preps had more on Bronny James and his team:

Sierra Canyon, which had won two straight California Interscholastic Federation Open Division championships before the pandemic ended its 2019-20 season one game short of a possible third consecutive crown, will open the Southern Section playoffs next week. A text Friday morning to Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier to confirm James’ health status or his plans to play for the Trailblazers was not immediately returned. Sierra Canyon (10-0) is expected to be a top seed in the Open Division, which begins May 28. If it advances, Sierra Canyon would play in the Southern Regional, which takes place June 15-19. For a second straight year, there will be no CIF state basketball championships.

Bronny James is ranked the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.