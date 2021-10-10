Bronny James Recruiting: 4 Big Schools Getting Mentioned

Bronny James’ 2021-22 high school basketball season is set to get underway. The son of legendary NBA star LeBron James is a junior in high school. Bronny James plays for Sierra Canyon in Southern California.

The five-star recruit was not able to play in his team’s game on Saturday night, but the 17-year-old prospect is expected to have a big season.

Bronny James’ recruitment has been pretty quiet at this point. Several big schools have been mentioned, though it’s unclear if there are any favorites.

Earlier this year, Yahoo named four big schools that have been known to show interest in the son of the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky have all shown early interest but the status of James’ recruitment is unknown.

It’s still early, though.

Bronny James, a five-star combo guard, will likely take his time in making a decision. And, it’s possible that he could choose to go straight to the NBA, like his father. Players aren’t eligible to due that right now, but by the summer of 2023, maybe it’ll be allowed.

Happy 17th Birthday to Bronny James! 🔥🔥 Enjoy his mixtape! pic.twitter.com/V3FDOf8lD3 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 6, 2021

Regardless of what happens, it’s clear that fans are going to be very interested in seeing where Bronny James ends up.