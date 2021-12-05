Bronny James Recruiting: 4 Big Schools Mentioned

The hype for Bronny James continues to grow.

Saturday night, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers forward played for his high school, Sierra Canyon, against St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Bronny James put on a show, scoring 19 points with an impressive shooting stroke.

Bronny was showin' off the NBA RANGE in the first half against his dad’s alma mater 👀🪣 pic.twitter.com/LApCUIoGgy — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2021

Bronny James, a class of 2023 product, could end up skipping college and going straight to the professional game.

If he decides to go to college, though, there are some big schools getting mentioned early:

According to Yahoo! Sports insider Krysten Peek earlier this summer, four major schools have shown “early interest” in the son of the NBA superstar.

However, the status of Bronny James’ recruitment is mostly unknown.

Bronny James is ranked the No. 38 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.