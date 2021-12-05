The Spun

Bronny James Recruiting: 4 Big Schools Mentioned

Bronny James on the floor at Staples Center.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon reacts after a basket against St. Vincent - St. Mary during The Chosen-1's Invitational at Staples Center on December 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The hype for Bronny James continues to grow.

Saturday night, the son of the Los Angeles Lakers forward played for his high school, Sierra Canyon, against St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Bronny James put on a show, scoring 19 points with an impressive shooting stroke.

Bronny James, a class of 2023 product, could end up skipping college and going straight to the professional game.

If he decides to go to college, though, there are some big schools getting mentioned early:

According to Yahoo! Sports insider Krysten Peek earlier this summer, four major schools have shown “early interest” in the son of the NBA superstar.

However, the status of Bronny James’ recruitment is mostly unknown.

Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Kentucky have all shown early interest but the status of James’ recruitment is unknown.

Bronny James is ranked the No. 38 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

