Bronny James Reportedly Down To 3 Schools

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James won't be following his father's footsteps into the NBA - at least not yet.

LeBron's eldest son isn't eligible for the NBA just yet, but that's fine with him. According to a new report from Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times, James is looking forward to his college career.

In fact, Bronny has narrowed his list down to three schools. Evans reported the high school senior will choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon. The report suggested he'll make decision following Sierra Canyon’s season, which should end sometime in late February or early March.

The new report eliminates one school that was in the running to land Bronny - the Memphis Tigers.

Recently, Savannah James told Sports Illustrated that her son was looking forward to attending college.

“Bronny wants to have a college career,” she said. “I think it would be really cool for him to start with collegiate basketball, just to start his legacy there.”

Bronny already has a name, image and likeness deal in place with Nike.