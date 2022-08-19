Bronny James Reportedly Receives Offer From Major CBB Program

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James has reportedly received an offer from Penny Hardaway's Memphis basketball program, per On3 Sports.

This news comes just one day after reports revealed that the Tigers were "actively recruiting" the four-star shooting guard in the 2023 class.

Hardaway was among the 150 college coaches and NBA personnel in the house for Nike's Peach Jam in late July — an event in which Bronny showed out. The Memphis head coach also has strong connections with Bronny's father, LeBron James.

Memphis is a Nike-sponsored school. In addition to their overlap on the NBA court, James and Hardaway are two of the most iconic Nike athletes of all time.

“Penny was one of my favorite players growing up. I kind of idolized Michael Jordan, but I wanted to be like Penny," LeBron said in 2019.

According to On3, USC has also offered Bronny. Ohio State and Oregon are "actively recruiting" the No. 5-ranked shooting guard and North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central both offered him back in 2020.

Other than that, Bronny's recruiting process has been shrouded in mystery.

It's still early in the college recruiting process for Bronny as he heads into his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School. According to On3, he'll start making college visits soon.

This certainly won't be the last offer for Bronny.