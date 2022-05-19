Look: Bronny James Is Trending For His Prom Photos

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, is trending on social media this week. However, it has nothing to do with his basketball career.

Last weekend, James attended his high school prom. Photos of the Sierra Canyon guard quickly went viral on Twitter.

James was sporting a navy-blue and black suit with velvet shoes. It was a sweet look for the four-star recruit.

Bronny's mother, Savannah James, shared a few additional photos from this event on her Instagram account.

Unsurprisingly, she was a bit emotional seeing her son get ready for his high school prom.

"Sooooo @bronny went to prom this past weekend….. Tons of emotions and realizations," she wrote. "Time really flies. So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!! Zhuri is processing all of this too!"

The last photo of Zhuri is so great that LeBron couldn't help but leave a comment on Savanah's post.

"Zhuri ain't fkn around," he wrote in the comments. "She don't play about her brothers!"

Judging by their recent social media activity, it sounds like this was a fun experience for the entire James family.