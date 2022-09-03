Bronny James is on a major college visit this weekend.

The four-star shooting guard is in Columbus with his NBA superstar father, LeBron James, for tonight's massive, top-five college football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

For the most part, Bronny's college recruitment process has been kept under wraps. This is the first time the public has had any tangible insight on the high schooler's possible college basketball future.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this big-time visit for Bronny.

"Bronnyy come home," one fan wrote.

"Think Bronny might go to Ohio State," another said.

"Bronny to ohio state confirmed," another said.

Bronny is ranked as the No. 10 combo guard and No. 41 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The big-name recruit reportedly has college interest from Memphis, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA and USC, per On3.

Bronny's father, LeBron, is a longtime Ohio State fan stemming from his roots in Akron. The James family has been spotted at marquee OSU games in the past, but this visit holds extra weight with Bronny's ongoing college recruitment process.

Tonight's game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m ET.