Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups.

The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The crowd at Sierra Canyon went wild once James finished off the dunk.

LeBron’s posted the video of Bronny’s dunk on Instagram with this caption: “Scary hours coming soon!”

If this is a sign of things to come for Bronny, then it truly will be scary to see what he does at Sierra Canyon this season.

Here’s the video of Bronny’s dunk:

The best part about James’ post is the screenshot that shows Bronny’s head was literally level with the rim. That shows just how impressive his vertical is at such a young stage in his career.

Countless celebrities replied to James’ Instagram post on Friday night.

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade kept his response very simple, writing “Sheesh.” Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was also taken aback by Bronny’s dunk, replying “Say what now?”

Bronny is currently the No. 52 overall recruit in the 2023 class. That ranking will almost certainly change if he keeps taking steps in the right direction like this.