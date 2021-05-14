Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash Has Great News For Fans

When the Brooklyn Nets announced the trade acquisition of James Harden early in the season, NBA fans everywhere buckled up to watch the unprecedented superstar trio of him, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving go to work. But so far, we’ve only gotten a little taste of what this elite grouping has to offer.

Through almost the entirety of the NBA regular season this year, Harden, Durant and Irving have only played in seven games together.

According to New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein, that shockingly low number could jump to eight this weekend. Nets head coach Steve Nash has reportedly said that all three members of the trio should be in action for the team’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Nets coach Steve Nash says he expects Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving to all play Saturday against Chicago … which would be just their eighth game together this season. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 14, 2021

Harden is the most recent Net to miss significant time on the court with injury issues. The 10-time All Star missed an 18-game stretch after suffering a hamstring strain in an Apr. 5 win over the New York Knicks. In his first game back on Wednesday night, the superstar shooting guard logged 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Durant also missed a significant chunk of the season with a similar hamstring strain injury. Suffering the injury during a Feb. 13 matchup with his former Golden State Warriors team, KD missed the next 23 games before returning to play on in early April.

Early on in the season when both Durant and Harden were healthy, Irving was dealing with some off-court issues that resulted in him missing significant time on the court as well. Those personal issues aside, Kyrie has been the least injury prone superstar on the roster this year — starting 52 games compared to Durant’s 30 and Harden’s 34.

Despite not having the superstar trio together for most of the year, the Nets currently sit at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference (46-24) just one game back from the Philadelphia 76ers.

If all three of the Brooklyn stars can stay healthy through the playoffs, the Nets will surely be a top championship contender.