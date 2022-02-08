Brooklyn Nets Release Tuesday Update On James Harden

This time of year in the NBA, teams generally sit out players who could end up being traded ahead of the deadline. Well, believe it or not, the Nets won’t be playing James Harden on Tuesday night because of a “hamstring issue.”

“Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Boston Celtics,” wrote NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Boston Celtics on @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2022

It’s entirely plausible this is just a coincidence. Maybe James Harden really is dealing with a hamstring issue and the Nets don’t want to risk anything.

It’s also entirely plausible that the Nets don’t want to risk Harden getting injured whatsoever because they intend to trade him before the deadline on Thursday.

“So… either previously indestructible, ironman James Harden is dealing with hamstring injuries suffered around the 45 game mark in BOTH of his two seasons with the Nets… OR he’s doing everything he can to get moved by Thursday,” said FS1’s Nick Wright. “Neither option is great for Brooklyn!”

So… either previously indestructible, ironman James Harden is dealing with hamstring injuries suffered around the 45 game mark in BOTH of his two seasons with the Nets… OR he’s doing everything he can to get moved by Thursday. Neither option is great for Brooklyn! https://t.co/DGyVFmOhM5 — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 8, 2022

There’s speculation the Nets have had discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding a trade centered around Harden. Ben Simmons would most likely be involved as well.

What’s interesting is that a Harden-for-Simmons trade, and probably a player or two more from the Sixers’ end, would widely be viewed as a win-win.

Harden’s playing days with the Brooklyn Nets could be limited. Will the Nets trade him before Thursday’s deadline?