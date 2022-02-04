The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly “Open” To Massive NBA Trade

James Harden on the Nets against the Lakers.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 25, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

A massive trade deal between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers could be on the horizon.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers are expected to pursue a trade involving Nets superstar James Harden — and the Brooklyn franchise is reportedly open to discussing a deal.

Any deal of this magnitude would no doubt involve currently-inactive point guard Ben Simmons — a player whom the Sixers have been looking to trade since he requested a departure from the organization last offseason.

From the jump, Philly GM Daryl Morey made it very clear that he would only entertain a deal that offers a big-time name in return for the three-time All-Star. Former league MVP James Harden certainly satisfies this requirement.

If this deal gets done, it will have to be before the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 10.

What do you think of this potential trade deal?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.