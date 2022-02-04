Brooklyn Nets Reportedly “Open” To Massive NBA Trade

A massive trade deal between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers could be on the horizon.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers are expected to pursue a trade involving Nets superstar James Harden — and the Brooklyn franchise is reportedly open to discussing a deal.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn's James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal. Details on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/asdsGS0Sht — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Any deal of this magnitude would no doubt involve currently-inactive point guard Ben Simmons — a player whom the Sixers have been looking to trade since he requested a departure from the organization last offseason.

From the jump, Philly GM Daryl Morey made it very clear that he would only entertain a deal that offers a big-time name in return for the three-time All-Star. Former league MVP James Harden certainly satisfies this requirement.

If this deal gets done, it will have to be before the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 10.

