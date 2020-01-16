Brooks Koepka Just Fired Back At Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau took a shot at Brooks Koepka’s photos in ESPN’s annual “Body Issue” during a live stream on Wednesday night. Koepka has since fired back.

DeChambeau took a jab at Koepka for not having any abs in his nude photos for the Body Issue.

“I don’t think his genetics even make him look good,” DeChambeau said on the stream. “Did you see the Body Issue? He didn’t have any abs. I have abs.”

DeChambeau has been adding muscle in recent months and was asked about his physique in comparison to Koepka’s on the stream.

Bryson goes after Brooks’ physique!! pic.twitter.com/NSugaoCs1h — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) January 15, 2020

The comments appeared to be playful, but maybe there’s some legitimate animosity here. The two have gone at it in the past, with Koepka taking shots at DeChambeua’s pace of play.

Koepka has responded on Twitter this morning. The major champion showed off a photo of his trophies:

You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack! pic.twitter.com/aCJ1jimId6 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 16, 2020

Well played, Brooks.

Koepka has four major championships – two at the U.S. Open and two at the PGA Championship. DeChambeua has zero.