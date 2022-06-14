Brooks Koepka Had Brutally Honest Message For Media Today

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka is done taking questions about LIV Golf.

The 32-year-old lashed out at the media for asking questions about LIV Golf during the week of the U.S. Open.

“I think it kind of sucks, too, y’all are throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open,” Koepka said, via NESN.com. “I mean, it’s one of my favorite events, and, I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. But the more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

He didn't stop there. When asked another question about LIV Golf, Koepka had another harsh response.

“I don’t understand. I’m trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man," he added. "I legitimately don’t get it. I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y’all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for them for once because it’s a (expletive) situation. We’re here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week.”

The reality is LIV Golf and its conflict with the PGA Tour is the biggest story in golf right now, regardless of the U.S. Open.

Hopefully that changes by the weekend as the U.S. Open begins.