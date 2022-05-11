Brooks Koepka Had To Withdraw: Golf World Reacts

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on from the 15th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, the golf world learned some troubling news about Brooks Koepka.

The star golfer had to withdraw from this weekend's Byron Nelson Classic, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. A reason was not given, though he's battled injuries for much of the season.

Fans are wondering if Koepka is still dealing with the injuries he's been battling over the past couple years. They're devastated he won't be able to play this weekend, but hope he'll be back next weekend.

"He hadn’t played since the Masters prior to this withdrawal. Lingering injury?" one fan asked.

"Brooks Koepka seems to be the most injury-plagued Hall of Famer since…Tiger? Three ish years now of constant struggles with his body. Ugh," golf reporter Dan Rapoport said.

"Looks like his first event since missing the cut at the Masters will be another major… very interesting," another fan said.

The PGA Championship kicks off next week, so there's a chance Koepka just wanted to get a jump-start on the year's second major. However, golf reporter Sean Zak suggested his hip injury flared up before the Masters.

"Was told that Koepka’s hip issue flared up early Masters week and there was consideration to not play. This was his first week on Tour since Augusta," he said.

Will Koepka play in the PGA Championship next week?