Brooks Koepka Has A Classy Message For Phil Mickelson

A closeup of Brooks Koepka.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on after making eagle on the 13th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka came up a little bit short in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, losing to the champion, Phil Mickelson, by two strokes.

It was a frustrating day for Koepka, who entered the final round trailing by just one stroke. However, Koepka struggled at times with his driver and fell behind early on.

Mickelson’s victory, meanwhile, was a historic one. He became the oldest major champion in golf history at 50 years old. This was Mickelson’s sixth major championship.

Despite the tough head-to-head loss, Koepka sent a classy message to Mickelson following the round.

“Congrats Phil,” Koepka tweeted. “Winning your 6th major and making history.”

Mickelson appreciated the classy message.

“You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you,” Mickelson tweeted back on Sunday night.

Koepka, meanwhile, was not thrilled with the massive on-course crowd for Mickelson on hole No. 18. Spectators overran the 18th hole, forcing Koepka and Mickelson to trudge their way through a lot of people on the way to the green.

“It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s–t, personally,” Koepka said following his round. “But if I was fine, yeah it would’ve been cool.

“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.