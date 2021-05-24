Brooks Koepka Has A Classy Message For Phil Mickelson

Brooks Koepka came up a little bit short in the final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday, losing to the champion, Phil Mickelson, by two strokes.

It was a frustrating day for Koepka, who entered the final round trailing by just one stroke. However, Koepka struggled at times with his driver and fell behind early on.

Mickelson’s victory, meanwhile, was a historic one. He became the oldest major champion in golf history at 50 years old. This was Mickelson’s sixth major championship.

Despite the tough head-to-head loss, Koepka sent a classy message to Mickelson following the round.

“Congrats Phil,” Koepka tweeted. “Winning your 6th major and making history.”

Congrats @PhilMickelson 👍

Winning your 6th major and making history👍 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) May 24, 2021

Mickelson appreciated the classy message.

“You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you,” Mickelson tweeted back on Sunday night.

You’re a true champion and it was a privilege to play with you and compete against you. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 24, 2021

Koepka, meanwhile, was not thrilled with the massive on-course crowd for Mickelson on hole No. 18. Spectators overran the 18th hole, forcing Koepka and Mickelson to trudge their way through a lot of people on the way to the green.

“It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s–t, personally,” Koepka said following his round. “But if I was fine, yeah it would’ve been cool.

“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”