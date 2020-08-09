The Spun

Everyone’s Joking About Brooks Koepka’s Play So Far Today

Brooks Koepka in the final round of the PGA Championship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on after hitting his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 09, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka talked some major trash ahed of Sunday’s final round at the PGA Championship. Will he back it up?

While the four-time major champion has before, it doesn’t look like he will on Sunday.

Koepka, who’s won the last two PGA Championships, is two over through seven holes on Sunday. He’s -5 for the tournament, five strokes off the lead.

The four-time major champion winner had talked some major trash before Sunday’s round, essentially saying that no one at the top of the leaderboard scared him.

“When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized,” Koepka said. “He’s only won one. I’m playing good. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

He, of course, being leader Dustin Johnson, who’s won “only” one major in the U.S. Open.

Some fans are now mocking Koepka and others are praising him. Regardless, his pre-round comments are providing us with some entertainment.

“Brooks Koepka went on a golf course, chirped a bunch of overconfident, unprovoked trash talk then almost immediately failed to back it up. I’ve never related to anyone more. King,” The Ringer’s Kevin Clark tweeted.

There are some Michael Jordan “personal” jokes rolling in, too:

We should be in store for a fun finish at the PGA Championship this evening.

The final round is airing on CBS.


