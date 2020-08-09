Everyone’s Joking About Brooks Koepka’s Play So Far Today

Brooks Koepka talked some major trash ahed of Sunday’s final round at the PGA Championship. Will he back it up?

While the four-time major champion has before, it doesn’t look like he will on Sunday.

Koepka, who’s won the last two PGA Championships, is two over through seven holes on Sunday. He’s -5 for the tournament, five strokes off the lead.

The four-time major champion winner had talked some major trash before Sunday’s round, essentially saying that no one at the top of the leaderboard scared him.

“When I’ve been in this position before, I’ve capitalized,” Koepka said. “He’s only won one. I’m playing good. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

He, of course, being leader Dustin Johnson, who’s won “only” one major in the U.S. Open.

“I guess DJ’s only won one. I don’t know the other guys that are up there” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/a84KndqzSu — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) August 9, 2020

Some fans are now mocking Koepka and others are praising him. Regardless, his pre-round comments are providing us with some entertainment.

“Brooks Koepka went on a golf course, chirped a bunch of overconfident, unprovoked trash talk then almost immediately failed to back it up. I’ve never related to anyone more. King,” The Ringer’s Kevin Clark tweeted.

Brooks Koepka went on a golf course, chirped a bunch of overconfident, unprovoked trash talk then almost immediately failed to back it up. I’ve never related to anyone more. King. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 9, 2020

There are some Michael Jordan “personal” jokes rolling in, too:

Brooks Koepka: Disrespects the whole field after the 3rd round The whole field: pic.twitter.com/y359rGLvvh — Dantesquieu (@dantes_quieu) August 9, 2020

We should be in store for a fun finish at the PGA Championship this evening.

The final round is airing on CBS.