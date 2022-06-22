Brooks Koepka Makes Decision On PGA Tour Event: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Brooks Koepka of the United States looks on after making eagle on the 13th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Just last week, Brooks Koepka chastised reporters for creating a "black cloud" over the U.S. Open for asking questions about the LIV Golf Series.

Well, less than a week later, Koepka became the latest PGA Tour star to leave for the new golf league. Although the figure hasn't been announced, he likely received a pretty penny for breaking away from the PGA Tour.

On Tuesday night, he made his break from the PGA Tour official by withdrawing from this weekend's Travelers Championship. The PGA Tour released an official statement tonight.

Of course, fans couldn't help but laugh considering Koepka made it clear he was leaving.

"Brooks Koepka is a WD from the PGA Tour," golf reporter Kyle Porter said.

"Hope he’s ok," another fan joked.

"This could be for anything," a third fan said sarcastically.

The PGA Tour announced a ban on golfers who teed it up in the LIV Golf Series. Koepka hadn't done so yet, so he hypothetically could have still participated in the Travelers Championship.

Koepka joins his brother, Chase, who was one of the first golfers to sign with the Saudi-backed league. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and other former PGA Tour stars have also left for the new golf federation.