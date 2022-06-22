Brooks Koepka Makes Decision On Potentially Final PGA Tour Event

American golfer Brooks Koepka is the most recent multiple-time major winner to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series.

In the wake of this decision, Koepka has made a decision on the next PGA Tour event he was scheduled to participate in.

On Tuesday night, the PGA Tour announced that Koepka has withdrawn from this weekend's Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. He will be replaced by Mark Hubbard.

According to reports from the Telegraph, Koepka received a similar nine-figure offer that drew in former PGA Tour stars like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson. He's currently ranked as World No. 19, making him the second highest ranked golfer to join the LIV Tour behind Johnson (No. 16).

Koepka was defensive with reporters when asked about a possible move to the LIV Tour before last week's U.S. Open. He said he "hadn't given it too much thought."

Koepka's brother, Chase, was part of the field at the LIV Tour's inaugural event earlier this month.

Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer also announced his decision to join the LIV Tour earlier today. From the look of things, these almost certainly won't be the last names to defect from the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour has imposed a ban for any player who decides to join the LIV Golf Invitational series.

Koepka is expected to compete in the next LIV Tour tournament at Portland's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club from June 30-July 2.