Brooks Koepka Making Major Move In 2nd Round At The U.S. Open

Two-time U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is making a solid second-round push at The Country Club on Friday.

After posting a 3-over 73 on Day 1, Koepka is 4-under through 14 holes in Round 2.

He birdied two holes in a row on No. 11 and No. 12, then went on to eagle No. 14 — moving his overall score to 1-under.

He's currently in a tie for 12th in the major tournament field.

This push is wildly impressive considering the difficult conditions in Brookline this morning. With significant winds and speedy greens, the 32-year-old American is still finding a way to get the ball in the hole under par.

Koepka's 4-under performance is the low round of the day so far. If he's able to continue this solid scoring through the final four holes, he'll be in excellent position heading into the weekend despite flirting with the cut line on Thursday.

Two of Koepka's four major wins came in this coveted tournament — claiming the U.S. Open title in 2017 and 2018.