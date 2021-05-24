Brooks Koepka Not Happy With Fans At PGA Championship

The final hole of the PGA Championship was quite a scene on Sunday afternoon.

A massive crowd formed around Phil Mickelson as he wrapped up his first major championship win since 2013. The 50-year-old golfer finished the tournament at -6, two strokes up on the rest of the field.

Brooks Koepka was playing with Mickelson on Sunday. Unfortunately, the rowdy crowd – and lack of more security – allowed for too much of a scene on No. 18. Koepka said following his final round that his injured knee, which he’s been playing through this season, was dinged on multiple occasions.

“It would have been cool if I didn’t have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s–t, personally,” Koepka said following his round. “But if I was fine, yeah it would’ve been cool.

“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

The crowd following Mickelson and Koepka was pretty insane. Security struggled to keep everyone in check as the two golfers made their way down the 18th fairway and onto the green.

While it was undoubtedly a cool scene to watch on television, it had to be frustrating for Koepka, who continues to battle through knee pain.