Brooks Koepka Posts Message Before The Open Championship

Brooks Koepka is ready to take a full swing at this year’s Open Championship.

Taking to Instagram after his Tuesday practice round, the four-time major winner showed he’s locked in for this week’s round at Royal St. George’s Golf Club — posting a sequence of photos illustrating his big-time drive.

“Royal [Rocket emoji] #TheOpen,” the caption read.

When a major tournament rolls around, you can almost always bet Koepka will be near the top of the leaderboard. Of his eight PGA Tour victories, four of them have come in major tournaments (U.S. Open: 2017, 18/PGA Championship: 2018, 19).

“I love it when it’s difficult. I think that’s why I do so well in the majors,” Koepka said after finishing tied for second in this year’s PGA Championship, per Golfweek. “I just know mentally I can grind it out.”

While Koepka’s major success is undeniable, he’s never claimed an Open title. His best finish at the tournament came during its last installment in 2019 when he notched a tie for fourth (6-under par) at Royal Portrush Golf Club.

Before today’s practice round, Koepka admitted that Royal St. George’s is “not his favorite” course on The Open rotation.

“It’s not my favorite venue that we have played,” he said, per The Guardian. “I think Portrush and St Andrews are definitely the favorites. I haven’t seen all 18, I’ll see the back nine today. But quite a few blind tee shots, kind of hitting to nothing. Fairways are quite undulating. I don’t know, it’s not my favorite of the rotation, put it that way.”

Though it may not be his favorite course, Koepka is one of the favorites to claim victory later this week with 16-1 odds, per William Hill Sportsbook.

Koepka will tee off at 3:03 a.m. ET on Thursday.