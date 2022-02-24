Brooks Koepka Reveals His Prediction For The Saudi League

With multiple PGA stars pledging their allegiance to the tour, talk of golf’s elite talent leaving to join the new Saudi Super Golf League has died down in recent weeks.

But according to American golfer Brooks Koepka, the PGA TOUR isn’t out of the woods just yet.

During a media session ahead of this week’s Honda Classic, Koepka was asked if he and his colleagues’ recent denouncement of the Saudi League “put an end” to its pursuit of the tour’s top talent.

“I think it’s going to still keep going. I think there will still be talk,” Koepka said, per the Washington Post.

“Everyone talks about money,” the four-time major champion continued. “They’ve got enough of it, so I don’t see it backing down. They can just double up, and they’ll figure it out. They’ll get their guys.”

“Somebody will sell out and go to it.”

The Saudi-backed Super Golf League has targeted nearly every player near the top of the PGA TOUR rankings, offering ridiculous sums of money in attempts to persuade a league change.

So far, many big-name golfers have announced their continued commitment to the tour, including Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, Max Homa, Koepka and more.

“Who’s left? Who’s left to go?” McIlroy said this past Sunday.