Brooks Koepka Rips Golf Channel’s Paige Mackenzie On Instagram

Brooks Koepka, undoubtedly one of the world’s best golfers, has been mixing it up on social media a bit more than usual the past few months. His activity this week has caused a bit of a stir.

This past Tuesday, Koepka took to Twitter to post a GIF from the television series “Eastbound & Down” that seemed to jokingly imply that Bryson DeChambeau was taking steroids. DeChambeau has been crushing the ball (and consequently winning a lot more) this year after bulking up this past offseason.

Koepka’s tweet was criticized by many, including Golf Channels’ Paige Mackenzie. Mackenzie, in a segment on the network, suggested the tweet was “beyond shots fired” and that Koepka should be facing a fine from the PGA.

Via golf.com:

“I completely disagree with this,” Mackenzie said. “A: I don’t think it’s very professional to put that out there. Either he was making fun of Bryson’s tussle with the camera guy, or accusing him of steroids – one or the other. I thought it was completely unprofessional. I think it’s beyond shots fired. I think he should have been fined by the PGA Tour. I certainly hope he is because you don’t treat your fellow competitors that way.

Well, Koepka heard it. He took to Instagram in the comments section of a Golf Digest post to fire back at her – suggesting she was an “annoying voice on tv.”

Koepka, for all he’s accomplished, is starting to get a somewhat negative reputation with his peers. We’ll see if he lays off social media moving forward.

As for his golf game, he didn’t play very well this week. He missed the cut at the Workday Charity Open by one shot.