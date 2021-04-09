Brooks Koepka Had Troubling Moment During 2nd Round At The Masters

In March, Brooks Koepka underwent a major surgery on his right knee that typically calls for several months of recovery. But, just one month later, the four-time major champion shocked the world by announcing his decision to play in the 2021 Masters Tournament — bad knee and all.

Considering his injury, Koepka strung together an impressive run through his opening-round Thursday, finishing the day with a 2-over 74. Unfortunately for the two-time US Open winner, the recovering knee seemed to catch up with him on Friday.

Taking an awkward, off-balance approach shot up against a stone wall on the 13th hole, Koepka seemed to aggravate his knee injury. Climbing up the hill after the shot, the 30-year-old golfer looked to be in some serious pain.

Here’s a clip of the shot:

Koepka had an awkward shot at 13 and his knee was clearly hurting after. pic.twitter.com/vHLK5i3eXl — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 9, 2021

Midway through Koepka’s impressive round yesterday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided some eye-opening details on the golfer’s recent surgery.

“Amazing story at the Masters: World No. 11 golfer Brooks Koepka shot E thru 9 holes, despite undergoing a Medial Patellofemoral Ligament Repair at the hands of Dr. Neal ElAttrache in early March, sources say. This is generally a 6-month rehab. Koepka is playing after 1 month,” he tweeted.

“The surgery after Koepka slipped, fell and dislocated his kneecap is aimed at stabilizing the knee and fixing ligaments that lengthen and loosen. Surgery makes it so the knee cap tracks better and prevents another dislocation. It just takes time, but he’s back insanely fast.”

No matter how Koepka’s weekend ends up, there’s no doubt he’s shown some serious grit by coming out to play at all. Through 13 holes today, the banged up pro is 4-over par for a total score of 6-over.

Justin Rose currently leads the field at even par through two rounds.