Brooks Koepka's Old LIV Golf Comment Goes Viral: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Four days ago, Brooks Koepka became the latest PGA star to jump to the LIV Golf Series. But just a matter of months ago the four-time major champion was seemingly singing a different tune.

On Saturday, the "No Laying Up" podcast pulled the receipts on a February press conference where Koepka was asked about Phil Mickelson and the Saudi-backed league.

When asked about Mickelson's statement on the matter, Koepka replied:

Yeah, I mean, I skimmed it over. I'm happy with the PGA Tour. I think everybody out here is happy. He can think whatever he wants to think, man. He can do whatever he wants to do. I think everybody out here is happy. I think a lot of people out here have the same opinion.

Later saying that the PGA golfers denouncing the league won't stop LIV from happening.

I don't think -- I think it's going to still keep going. I think there will still be talk. I think -- everybody talks about money. They've got enough of it. ... They'll get their guys. Somebody will sell out and go for it.

Fans reacted to Koepka's comments on Twitter.

"Don’t get me wrong if money didn’t matter I’d call all of these guys out," said one user. "But to me it does matter. I'm still PGA all the way, anti-LIV tour. But damn what a statement."

"Classic Brooksie," tweeted Andy Nesbitt.

"Brooks is such a clown," another replied. "There actually wasn't a winner in Brooks v. Bryson."

The internet pulls the tapes once again...