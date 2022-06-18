Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Vacation Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Just last weekend, PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka officially came off the market.

The four-time major winner married his longtime partner, model Jena Sims. The couple started dating just a few years ago and became one of the sport's beloved couples.

Both Koepka and Sims described the wedding as the best day of their lives - as it should be. Sims recently shared more photos from the wedding.

"Brace yourself, wedding content is far from over 😉🏎 We hosted a small welcome dinner on Wednesday for family, bridal party, and friends who are like family. It was magic," she said.

Sims, a model and actress, has her own following on social media, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram.

She recently shared some more photos from her bachelorette party as well.

Both Koepka and Sims are in Massachusetts right now for the U.S. Open - where Brooks is in contention once again.