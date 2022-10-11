Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Wedding Day Photos

LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Jena Sims, fiance to Brooks Koepka of the United States, looks at her phone as she attends the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims tied the knot in Turks and Caicos. Although the wedding took place several months ago, they're still sharing some never-before-seen photos from their special day.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sims shared photos of them getting dressed before the ceremony. Koepka was wearing boxers that said "Groom" on the back.

The caption for Sims' post on Instagram simply stated: "Who wore it better?"

Unsurprisingly, most of Sims' followers are highly entertained by these photos.

"It's a close call," one person responded.

Another person wrote, "Don't make us pick."

This post from Sims is bound to go viral.

Koepka and Sims met at the Masters in 2015. They got engaged in 2021.

We'd imagine Sims and Koepka still have other photos from their wedding day to share on social media.

Just for that reason alone, it's worth keeping up with this power couple on Instagram.