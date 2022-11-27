Brother Of Big Ten Star Quarterback Has Tragically Died

One of the Big Ten's star quarterbacks is dealing with tragedy this weekend after losing his older brother .

Boilermakers QB Aidan O'Connell was visibly emotional during the final moments of Saturday's regular season finale against Indiana. And on Sunday, a statement shared by Purdue explained why.

Per the statement penned by O'Connell:

My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days. We are deeply saddened to share the passing of my oldest brother, Sean. Sean was not only one of Purdue Football’s biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to his contagious joy.

Somehow, O'Connell found a way to gut through Saturday's rivalry game and lead his team to a win behind a 290-yard, two-touchdown performance.

We certainly send our deepest sympathies to the senior QB and the rest of the O'Connell family.