Brother Of Late NFL Star Junior Seau Killed Tuesday

A closeup photo of Junior Seau in his San Diego Chargers uniform.Junior Seau #8, Linebacker for the San Diego Chargers has a stars and stripes sticker placed on his helmet following the terrorist attacks on New York during the National Football Conference East game against the Dallas Cowboys on 23 September 2001 at theTexas Stadium, Irving, Texas, United States. The Chargers won the game 32 - 21. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The brother of the late NFL star Junior Seau was killed in a car accident in Southern California.

Savaii Seau, the 56-year-old brother of the former Chargers star, has been identified as the man killed in a car accident in San Diego on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press had more on the accident:

Seau was driving in the suburb of Lakeside on Tuesday afternoon when his Audi drifted into a southbound lane and smashed into a water district truck, according to the newspaper. California Highway Patrol officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The newspaper reported that Seau was not wearing a seat belt. He died after being taken to a hospital. Seau’s wife was with him and suffered minor injuries along with the driver of the truck, according to the California Highway Patrol and a family member who spoke to the newspaper.

Seau taught physical education at a private school, coached various sports teams and led art classes.

“The hearts of the entire Warren-Walker School community are heavy as we have lost a great human being, teacher and friend today,” the headmaster said in a statement.

His older brother, Junior, was a standout NFL linebacker. He died by suicide 10 years ago.

Our thoughts are with the Seau family.

