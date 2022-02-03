Brother Of Late NFL Star Junior Seau Killed Tuesday

The brother of the late NFL star Junior Seau was killed in a car accident in Southern California.

Savaii Seau, the 56-year-old brother of the former Chargers star, has been identified as the man killed in a car accident in San Diego on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press had more on the accident:

Seau was driving in the suburb of Lakeside on Tuesday afternoon when his Audi drifted into a southbound lane and smashed into a water district truck, according to the newspaper. California Highway Patrol officials could not be immediately reached for comment. The newspaper reported that Seau was not wearing a seat belt. He died after being taken to a hospital. Seau’s wife was with him and suffered minor injuries along with the driver of the truck, according to the California Highway Patrol and a family member who spoke to the newspaper.

Seau taught physical education at a private school, coached various sports teams and led art classes.

“The hearts of the entire Warren-Walker School community are heavy as we have lost a great human being, teacher and friend today,” the headmaster said in a statement.

His older brother, Junior, was a standout NFL linebacker. He died by suicide 10 years ago.

Our thoughts are with the Seau family.