Brother Of Ohio State Football Star Called Up To MLB

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The brother of Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is heading to the major leagues.

Canaan Smith-Njigba, Jaxon's older brother, has been called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Assuming he plays, it'll be his MLB debut.

Athleticism is clearly in the Smith-Njigba family genes.

"Canaan Smith-Njigba, the older brother of Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, gets the call to the major leagues from the Pittsburgh Pirates," said Dan Hope.

In Class AAA Indianapolis, Canaan is hitting .297 with 16 RBIs and 16 extra-base hits in 145 plate appearances.

He's getting his chance to impress in the major leagues now.

"Smith-Njigba, 23, had reached base safely in 40 of his last 41 games with Class AAA Indianapolis, hitting .297 (43 for 145) with 12 doubles, three triples, one home run, 16 RBIs, 30 walks and a .417 on-base percentage during that stretch," said Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Furthermore, Smith-Njigba hit safely in eight of nine games this month, going 13 for 38 (.342) with three doubles, two triples and nine RBIs. His 28-game on-base streak from April 22-May 26 is tied with teammate Ji-Hwan Bae for the second-longest in the International League this season."

Jaxon, Canaan's younger brother and a current Ohio State football star, is expected to be a focal point of the Buckeyes' offense this upcoming season.