Browns Announce 14 Players Won't Play Tonight vs. Jaguars

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are only minutes away from kicking off their 2022 preseason slate against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their first inactives list of 2022 is now out.

Fans hoping not to see Deshaun Watson suiting up in the game will be disappointed. He was not among the 14 players the Browns listed as inactive.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Myles Garrett, running back Kareem Hunt, running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Jacoby Brissett join Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward, Michael Woods, Shaun Holly, Sheldon Day, Anthony Walker Jr., Greg Newsome II, John Johnson III, and Joel Bitonio on the inactives list.

With so many of the Browns' first-team starters absent, it seems unlikely that Deshaun Watson will be on the field for long. But he will be there.

The Cleveland Browns made wholesale changes to their team this offseason. Gone is Baker Mayfield after four years under center, with Deshaun Watson set to replace him. Though if the NFL has its way, Watson won't be a part of the Browns for this year at least.

Cleveland added Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys while also bringing back Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Expectations will be high whether Watson plays or not.

