Browns Announce Decision On Baker Mayfield Before Mandatory Minicamp

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

At this point the idea that quarterback Baker Mayfield will have any significant role with the Cleveland Browns this coming year seems like a pipe dream.

Ahead of their mandatory minicamp next week, the Browns made a decision on whether Mayfield will be made to attend. According to ESPN's Browns insider Jake Trotter, the team will be excusing Mayfield from attending the minicamp.

Mayfield has not attended any voluntary workouts with the Browns since the team's trade for Deshaun Watson. The former No. 1 overall pick also decided not to join Watson and the rest of the team on a team retreat a few weeks back.

It's no secret that Mayfield is not a part of the Browns' long-term plans. The only real question is how much longer he'll be a part of the team.

2021 saw Baker Mayfield fall back down to earth after the incredible 2020 season where he led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and their first playoff win in over 25 years.

A combination of poor play and injuries forced him to miss the final three weeks of the season, and the Browns ultimately missed the playoffs once again.

In the ensuing offseason, the Browns continued strengthening their offense through a litany of trades - the most notable of which was the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

But the Browns have balked at outright cutting Baker Mayfield, probably due to his massive cap hit. With no takers in the trade market, the two may be stuck with each other.