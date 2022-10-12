Browns Announce Decision On Deion Jones After Big Trade

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after their 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns made a low-risk trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones but are wasting no time trying to find out if their investment will pay off.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Browns have designated their newly-minted linebacker for return off of injured reserve. In doing so, the Browns have opened a three-week window for Jones to practice with the team.

If Jones does not get activated at any point in that window though, he will be shut down for the year. Jones underwent shoulder surgery this past offseason and began the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

However, there is some belief that Jones' presence on the PUP list was also due to Jones' wish to no longer play for the Falcons. He finally got his wish this past Monday.

Coming out of LSU in 2016, Deion Jones made an immediate impact for the Atlanta Falcons with 108 tackles, three interceptions and a league-leading two pick sixes. He finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Over the next five years, Jones would contribute over 100 tackles in four seasons and over 50 tackles in a year where he was limited to just six games.

Jones has been one of the Falcons' best defenders for the better part of six years and the Browns will be happy to have him if he can recapture his former dominance.