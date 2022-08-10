Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Jakeem Grant

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After fearing the worst, the Browns have officially placed Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve.

The team announced the move following Grant's Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice.

By all accounts, Grant was enjoying an incredible camp before he went down. Not only in the return game, but as a slot receiver too; making matters all the more devastating.

The Browns signed Grant to a three-year deal this offseason, hoping that the former Dolphin and Bear could bring some of that kick return magic to Ohio.

Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer even went as far as saying that he believed Grant could "transform" Cleveland's return game.

The team fears Grant's injury is a torn Achilles, likely sidelining him for the season. But nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Grant was selected to his first ever Pro Bowl in 2021 and earned his second straight year of All-Pro honors.