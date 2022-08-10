Browns Announce Preseason Decision On Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is going to make his Cleveland Browns preseason debut on Friday night.

The Browns have announced that Watson will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'll be joined by most of the starters, but some will be held out, per Daryl Ruiter.

Watson could get time in all three of Cleveland's preseason games so that he isn't rusty if he's allowed to play during the regular season.

Right now, Watson is suspended for the first six games of the regular season but that could change in the coming weeks. The NFL appealed Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision last week as the league is hoping that Watson gets a one-year suspension.

Watson will get a good chunk of the snaps before backup Jacoby Brissett comes in. Brissett is set to start for Watson during the regular season while the latter is suspended.

Kickoff between the Jaguars and Browns will be at 7 p.m. ET.