Browns Are Raising Ticket Prices: NFL World Reacts

A general view of the Cleveland Browns stadium.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: A general view during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

At times it was a chore for Browns fans to watch their team on Sundays. But that seems to be par for the course for the Dawg Pound. Despite an extremely talented roster, Cleveland’s triggerman Baker Mayfield battled injury all season long and the offense just could never quite get going.

On Wednesday, news surfaced that owner Jimmy Haslam is raising Browns ticket prices heading into next season. And let’s just say fans weren’t too thrilled…

Not the Browns raising season ticket prices while the wound is still fresh from a disappointing 2021 season,” tweeted one Cleveland fan.

People complaining about #Browns season ticket prices going up will be a nice change from the norm,” another said.

#Browns making moderate raises to season-ticket prices, still among lowest in NFL,” tweeted the AP’s Tom Withers.

“Hey, Browns how about putting back to back winning seasons before you raise season ticket prices #joke #garbage.”

Oh yayyy!! The Browns raised our season ticket prices yet again after a disappointing season. Let me guess Jimmy [Haslam]..it’s because of inflation right? The least he could have done was keep the price the same as last year.”

Browns raising prices for season tickets,” tweeted WFMJ TV’s Dana Balash. “The lowest priced tickets go from $50 to $55 & and seats for the non club & non premium rise by no more than $10.”

