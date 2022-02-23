At times it was a chore for Browns fans to watch their team on Sundays. But that seems to be par for the course for the Dawg Pound. Despite an extremely talented roster, Cleveland’s triggerman Baker Mayfield battled injury all season long and the offense just could never quite get going.

On Wednesday, news surfaced that owner Jimmy Haslam is raising Browns ticket prices heading into next season. And let’s just say fans weren’t too thrilled…

“Not the Browns raising season ticket prices while the wound is still fresh from a disappointing 2021 season,” tweeted one Cleveland fan.

Not the Browns raising season ticket prices while the wound is still fresh from a disappointing 2021 season — John 🅿️Bery (@JohnHillbery) February 23, 2022

“People complaining about #Browns season ticket prices going up will be a nice change from the norm,” another said.

People complaining about #Browns season ticket prices going up will be a nice change from the norm. — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) February 23, 2022

“#Browns making moderate raises to season-ticket prices, still among lowest in NFL,” tweeted the AP’s Tom Withers.

#Browns making moderate raises to season-ticket prices, still among lowest in NFL. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 23, 2022

“Hey, Browns how about putting back to back winning seasons before you raise season ticket prices #joke #garbage.”

Hey, @Browns how about putting back to back winning seasons before you raise season ticket prices #joke #garbage — Angelo7266 (@angelo7266) February 23, 2022

“Oh yayyy!! The Browns raised our season ticket prices yet again after a disappointing season. Let me guess Jimmy [Haslam]..it’s because of inflation right? The least he could have done was keep the price the same as last year.”

Oh yayyy!! The Browns raised our season ticket prices yet again after a disappointing season. Let me guess Jimmy..it’s because of inflation right? The least he could have done was keep the price the same as last year 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Matt Sherman #D4L (@matt_sherman74) February 23, 2022

“Browns raising prices for season tickets,” tweeted WFMJ TV’s Dana Balash. “The lowest priced tickets go from $50 to $55 & and seats for the non club & non premium rise by no more than $10.”