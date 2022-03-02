The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

A Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field.PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC.

According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”

On Wednesday, Andy Isabella and his agent announced Arizona’s decision to allow him to pursue a trade partner. A second-round pick out of UMass, Isabella really hasn’t seen much of the field over his first three seasons.

In 2021, the 4.3 speedster was a healthy scratch for most of the year. And he only has 31 catches to this point in his career.

Coming out of the draft, Isabella was seen as ankle breaking route-runner with top-notch competitive drive despite his 5-foot-9 frame. Most scouts saw him as a round 3-4 pick. However, the Cardinals reached a bit and nabbed him in the second.

The Browns have a lot of nice pieces offensively. But Cleveland’s offense could use a short-area quickness guy out of the slot that can also stretch the field when needed.

And after last season, Baker Mayfield could use all the help he can get.

