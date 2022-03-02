Browns Are Reportedly Interested In Wide Receiver Trade

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have their eyes on an under utilized receiver in the NFC.

According to Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook, the team, “sniffed around the idea of trading for Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline.” Noting, now that Isabella now has permission to seek a trade, “Cleveland is still likely interested.”

Source: #Browns sniffed around the idea of trading for #Cardinals WR Andy Isabella last deadline. Isabella now has permission to seek a trade. I’m told Cleveland is still likely interested. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) March 2, 2022

On Wednesday, Andy Isabella and his agent announced Arizona’s decision to allow him to pursue a trade partner. A second-round pick out of UMass, Isabella really hasn’t seen much of the field over his first three seasons.

In 2021, the 4.3 speedster was a healthy scratch for most of the year. And he only has 31 catches to this point in his career.

Coming out of the draft, Isabella was seen as ankle breaking route-runner with top-notch competitive drive despite his 5-foot-9 frame. Most scouts saw him as a round 3-4 pick. However, the Cardinals reached a bit and nabbed him in the second.

2/2 Andy Isabella's agent to me: "I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start." https://t.co/PxoMr1WxyZ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 2, 2022

The Browns have a lot of nice pieces offensively. But Cleveland’s offense could use a short-area quickness guy out of the slot that can also stretch the field when needed.

And after last season, Baker Mayfield could use all the help he can get.